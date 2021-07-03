Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 473,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,689 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $18,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,120,000 after purchasing an additional 485,575 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after purchasing an additional 819,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,753,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL opened at $39.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

