Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 174 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $16,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $170.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.72. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.58 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.89%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.