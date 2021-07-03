Franklin Resources Inc. Takes $20.20 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,199,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 118,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.47 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $58.78 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.02.

