Friess Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Friess Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,945 shares during the quarter. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock opened at $128.53 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.07 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

