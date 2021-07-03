Friess Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Friess Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61,838 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $497.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $280.99 and a twelve month high of $500.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

