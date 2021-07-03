FS Bancorp Stock Set to Split on Thursday, July 15th (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) are going to split on the morning of Thursday, July 15th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, July 15th.

FSBW stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $297.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.31. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other FS Bancorp news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $141,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $484,919.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,183.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

