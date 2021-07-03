FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives $18.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

FSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of FSK stock remained flat at $$21.67 during trading hours on Friday. 887,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,325. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the last quarter. 28.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

