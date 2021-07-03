FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 60.5% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSK shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at $386,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 152.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,056,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSK remained flat at $$21.67 during midday trading on Friday. 887,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.41.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.