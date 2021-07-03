Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock.

FUPBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

FUPBY opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.75. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

