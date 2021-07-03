Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock.

FUPBY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FUPBY opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.75. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.