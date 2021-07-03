Function X 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $157,353.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $123.78 million and approximately $157,353.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,724.11 or 0.99849707 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00034234 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007935 BTC.
- HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011369 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00055287 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002917 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005055 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
