Function X 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $157,353.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. Function X has a total market capitalization of $123.78 million and approximately $157,353.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000977 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,724.11 or 0.99849707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00034234 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007935 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00055287 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000457 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 364,236,792 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

