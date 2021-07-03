Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $348,926.55 and approximately $748,691.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00044917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00141036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00169570 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000149 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,784.27 or 1.00022687 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,949,296 coins and its circulating supply is 1,014,767 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

