FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of CNR opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.