FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Issued By William Blair

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ecolab in a report released on Wednesday, June 30th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.00. William Blair also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $210.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of -47.69, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.16. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecolab by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,217,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $900,329,000 after acquiring an additional 47,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ecolab by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,044,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,818,000 after buying an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,656,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,694,000 after buying an additional 84,255 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

