FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.72 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FM. Cfra raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.31.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$28.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.55 billion and a PE ratio of 658.37. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$10.41 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion.

In other news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total value of C$764,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,538,048.26. Insiders sold a total of 298,413 shares of company stock valued at $9,107,093 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.