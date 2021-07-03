FY2021 EPS Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Lifted by Truist Securiti

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SilverBow Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

SBOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE SBOW opened at $24.34 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $296.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.11. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million.

In related news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $119,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverBow Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,696,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

