Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $82.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.54. Galaxy Gaming has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $3.75.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter.

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

