General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,073 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $48,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock worth $3,607,264. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

General Mills stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.99.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.