Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 41,039 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 489,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $40,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

