Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,603,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,984,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

LAZR stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $220,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

