Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,711 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Myriad Genetics worth $38,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $136,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 6,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $220,640.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,979.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,474 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,387. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

