Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.34 Million Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 98,716 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of Mimecast worth $39,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Mimecast by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,302,000 after acquiring an additional 78,149 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $53.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 118.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $233,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 15,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,142 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

