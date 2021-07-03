Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.93 Million Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $39,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MED. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MED stock opened at $285.98 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.11.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,458. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

