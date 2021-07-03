Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 133,417 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,417 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $41,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $53,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $68,000.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.12.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.17. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

