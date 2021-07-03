George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$118.35. George Weston shares last traded at C$118.15, with a volume of 167,080 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on George Weston from C$117.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on George Weston from C$107.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC increased their price target on George Weston from C$131.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that George Weston Limited will post 8.3100002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total transaction of C$963,561.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,251,068.70.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

