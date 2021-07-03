Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 35.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 767,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 202,077 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,507,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,513,000 after acquiring an additional 977,867 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 57.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,945,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 708,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Shares of GGB opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33. Gerdau S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.0735 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Gerdau Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.