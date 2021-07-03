Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes $375,000 Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000.

Shares of FRSGU opened at $9.99 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

