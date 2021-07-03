Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $7,478,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,493,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $9,971,000.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

