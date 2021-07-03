Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 on July 22nd

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Glacier Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 40.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $55.24 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.