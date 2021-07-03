Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GLAD opened at $11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $392.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.46. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 227,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 113,635 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

