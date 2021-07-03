Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Glencore to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Glencore to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

GLNCY stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

