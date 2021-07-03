Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Short Interest Up 95.9% in June

Global Arena Holding Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,939,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GAHC opened at $0.00 on Friday. Global Arena has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc, through its subsidiary, Global Election Services, Inc, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform.

