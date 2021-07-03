GoByte (GBX) 1-Day Volume Hits $42.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0482 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $461,510.18 and approximately $42.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000075 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 82.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

