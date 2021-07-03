Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Up 41.0% in June

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the May 31st total of 496,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 3,227,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 894.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after buying an additional 2,016,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 7,119.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,455,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 232.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 1,154,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,441,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,151,000 after buying an additional 971,135 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOGL shares. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 868,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,250. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 7.43%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

