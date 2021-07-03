Goose Finance Trading Down 22% This Week (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003151 BTC on popular exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $16,144.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00053974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.18 or 0.00755760 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00080832 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

