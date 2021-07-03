Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graham were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Graham by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHC opened at $639.17 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a twelve month low of $328.81 and a twelve month high of $685.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $650.01.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $712.46 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

