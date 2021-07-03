Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives GBX 322.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Grainger alerts:

LON GRI traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 290.80 ($3.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 288.94. Grainger has a twelve month low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 288 ($3.76) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($391.32).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.