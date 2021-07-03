Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Receives C$36.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.45.

GWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$36.93. 487,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a quick ratio of 21.56 and a current ratio of 25.23. The firm has a market cap of C$34.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$23.08 and a 12-month high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Great-West Lifeco’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

