Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MSMGF remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. 112,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Grid Metals Corp. engages in exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium and rare metals, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium Property located in Ontario. Its properties also include the Makwa-Mayville Nickel Copper PGM Cobalt Project in Manitoba; and the Bannockburn Nickel Project located in the Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

