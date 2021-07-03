Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Short Interest Update

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MSMGF remained flat at $$0.15 during midday trading on Friday. 112,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.18. Grid Metals has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
About Grid Metals
