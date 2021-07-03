Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 96,281 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,683,000 after buying an additional 2,830,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after buying an additional 2,230,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after buying an additional 1,890,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,219,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

