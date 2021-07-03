Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,098 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

