Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 17,974 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLW. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of BLW stock opened at $17.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.97. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

