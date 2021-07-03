Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,416 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 12.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,595,000 after acquiring an additional 165,136 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 77.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 393.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 12.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.17.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LW stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.42. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

