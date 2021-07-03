Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Announces Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $25.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
