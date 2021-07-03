Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cameco were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of CCJ opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.11 and a beta of 1.01. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. Cameco’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.