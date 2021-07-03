Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,588 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBA. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,409.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

