Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Down 33.2% in June

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the May 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GURE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.10. 39,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.55. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gulf Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gulf Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Gulf Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

