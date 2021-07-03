H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Up 37.5% in June

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:HIGA opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,077,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 902,003 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,190,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,705,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 224,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 162,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,231,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

