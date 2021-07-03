Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $95.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

HAE traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $66.60. The company had a trading volume of 385,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,327. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

