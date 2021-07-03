Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.75. Halma has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

