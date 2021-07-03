Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading 7.8% Higher

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) traded up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.92. 113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 40,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.01 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.67.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

